Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 'German diplomacy is working extra hours these days as exhaustion floods European capitals over the stalled question of how to get out of the gridlock with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean' (Photo: Flickr)

Mediterranean security lies in Europe's hands

EU & the World
Opinion
by Kristina Kausch, Brussels,

"We had the deal with Turkey on the table, ready to sign", assures an advisor from the German chancellery. "But then Greece and Egypt struck their maritime deal and it all fell apart".

German diplomacy is working extra hours these days as exhaustion floods European capitals over the stalled question of how to get out of the gridlock with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

At the European Council on Thursday and Friday (10-11 December), theoretically meant as a deadline for Tur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kristina Kausch is senior resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Related articles

25 years on: what next for Euro-Mediterranean cooperation?
EU makes case for Turkey sanctions
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 'German diplomacy is working extra hours these days as exhaustion floods European capitals over the stalled question of how to get out of the gridlock with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean' (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Kristina Kausch is senior resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections