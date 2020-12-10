Mediterranean security lies in Europe's hands

"We had the deal with Turkey on the table, ready to sign", assures an advisor from the German chancellery. "But then Greece and Egypt struck their maritime deal and it all fell apart".

German diplomacy is working extra hours these days as exhaustion floods European capitals over the stalled question of how to get out of the gridlock with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

At the European Council on Thursday and Friday (10-11 December), theoretically meant as a deadline for Tur...