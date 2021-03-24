Ad
EU Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič said 41.5 million doses of vaccines have been exported to 33 countries from EU member states (Photo: European Commission)

EU against 'outright ban' of vaccine exports before summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission will on Wednesday (23 March) revise its oversight of vaccine exports, ahead of a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday on the issue.

The EU executive has been threatening to ban exports of vaccines, as it struggles to make sure one of its suppliers of Covid-19 jabs, AstraZeneca, honours its pledges on delivery.

The commission revealed little on how exactly the commission wants to overhaul its vaccine transparency mechanism, introduced only in January, in o...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Health & Society

