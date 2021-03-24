EU against 'outright ban' of vaccine exports before summit

The EU Commission will on Wednesday (23 March) revise its oversight of vaccine exports, ahead of a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday on the issue.

The EU executive has been threatening to ban exports of vaccines, as it struggles to make sure one of its suppliers of Covid-19 jabs, AstraZeneca, honours its pledges on delivery.

The commission revealed little on how exactly the commission wants to overhaul its vaccine transparency mechanism, introduced only in January, in o...