Time to deliver: Afghanistan is test of Europe's promises

Today, the European Commission has called together world leaders to discuss, and support, protection for the most at-risk Afghans.
The goal of the meeting is clear: to rally support and secure commitments from countries around the world to expand safe, legal routes to protection from Afghanistan and the region. The hashtag is "timetodeliver" - and that is the right test, because the needs are real and urgent.
The first such "High Level Resettlement Forum" was in July. It was des...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
David Miliband is president of the International Rescue Committee and a former British foreign secretary.
David Miliband is president of the International Rescue Committee and a former British foreign secretary.