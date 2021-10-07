Time to deliver: Afghanistan is test of Europe's promises

Today, the European Commission has called together world leaders to discuss, and support, protection for the most at-risk Afghans.

The goal of the meeting is clear: to rally support and secure commitments from countries around the world to expand safe, legal routes to protection from Afghanistan and the region. The hashtag is "timetodeliver" - and that is the right test, because the needs are real and urgent.

The first such "High Level Resettlement Forum" was in July. It was des...