Ad
euobserver
In Afghanistan today at least 18 million people - nearly half the country's population - are in urgent need of assistance (Photo: DVIDSHUB)

Time to deliver: Afghanistan is test of Europe's promises

EU & the World
Opinion
by David Miliband, Brussels,

Today, the European Commission has called together world leaders to discuss, and support, protection for the most at-risk Afghans.

The goal of the meeting is clear: to rally support and secure commitments from countries around the world to expand safe, legal routes to protection from Afghanistan and the region. The hashtag is "timetodeliver" - and that is the right test, because the needs are real and urgent.

The first such "High Level Resettlement Forum" was in July. It was des...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David Miliband is president of the International Rescue Committee and a former British foreign secretary.

Related articles

Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan
EU warns of winter famine in Afghanistan
EU 'stands by Afghans' but wants most kept away
In Afghanistan today at least 18 million people - nearly half the country's population - are in urgent need of assistance (Photo: DVIDSHUB)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

David Miliband is president of the International Rescue Committee and a former British foreign secretary.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections