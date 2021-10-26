Ad
The UK government insists the European Court of Justice should should have no role to play in policing the post-Brexit deal (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

EU-UK impasse on top court in post-Brexit customs talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Talks between EU and UK officials on how to resolve the post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland will resume on Tuesday (26 October) in London.

"We have been engaging constructively and intensively with our UK counterparts, those discussions will continue in London this week," a commission spokesperson said.

UK Brexit minister David Frost and EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, charged with leading the EU's post-Brexit team, are expected to meet at the end of th...

The UK government insists the European Court of Justice should should have no role to play in policing the post-Brexit deal (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

