EU-UK impasse on top court in post-Brexit customs talks

Talks between EU and UK officials on how to resolve the post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland will resume on Tuesday (26 October) in London.

"We have been engaging constructively and intensively with our UK counterparts, those discussions will continue in London this week," a commission spokesperson said.

UK Brexit minister David Frost and EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, charged with leading the EU's post-Brexit team, are expected to meet at the end of th...