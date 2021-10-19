Small-town mayor elected to face Orbán

A conservative-liberal mayor from a small provincial town will lead the united opposition in Hungary against nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán at next April's general election.
Péter Márki-Zay, 49, won the run-off of the first ever primary elections in Hungary - organised by six opposition parties in order to have one united opposition figure run against Orbán and his Fidesz candidates.
In a surprise victory, Márki-Zay defeated MEP Klára Dobrev, vice-president of the Europe...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
