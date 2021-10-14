Ad
In 2020, women started protests all over Poland against the new abortion restrictions. Since then the lives of female activists have become ever more difficult (Photo: Łódzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom)

How women are suffering for human rights in Poland

by Aarti Narsee and Camille Butin, Brussels,

In its latest politically motivated ruling, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal last week ruled that the Polish Constitution was not subject to EU law.

This is only the most recent in a series of developments that trample on the rule of law and human rights in Poland, rubber stamped by a tribunal riddled with ruling Law and Justice (PiS)-party supporters.

Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets in Poland to protest against this.

Authorities have responded wit...

Author Bio

Camille Butin is an advocacy advisor at the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network Network. Aarti Narsee is a researcher at CIVICUS Monitor.

