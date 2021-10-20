Czech politics in limbo over Zeman health crisis

Czech president Miloš Zeman is being stripped of his powers due to bad health, creating post-election limbo in Prague.

A senate committee unanimously voted the measure on Tuesday (19 October) evening after the Central Military Hospital where Zeman was being treated said he was "incapable of fulfilling any of his working responsibilities".

A plenary vote will now take place in the senate on 5 November and in the lower house on 8 November to formally transfer Zeman's powers to pri...