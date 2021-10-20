Ad
Czech president Miloš Zeman with Chinese president Xi Jinping (Photo: Czech president office)

Czech politics in limbo over Zeman health crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Czech president Miloš Zeman is being stripped of his powers due to bad health, creating post-election limbo in Prague.

A senate committee unanimously voted the measure on Tuesday (19 October) evening after the Central Military Hospital where Zeman was being treated said he was "incapable of fulfilling any of his working responsibilities".

A plenary vote will now take place in the senate on 5 November and in the lower house on 8 November to formally transfer Zeman's powers to pri...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

