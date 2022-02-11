EU in whirlwind of Africa diplomacy. Did it work?

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has been on a whirlwind tour of African nations ahead of the key African Union-EU summit in Brussels next week, seeking to woo them with Europe's recent investment plan, rivalling China's belt-and-road initiative.

On Thursday (10 February), von der Leyen was in Senegal where, once again, she presented the plan touting investment worth in total €300bn. But that plan is global, rather than Africa-specific, and much of it is what critics call re...