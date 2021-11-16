'Royal Dutch Shell' to ditch Netherlands for UK

The oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell, more commonly known as Shell, announced on Monday (15 November) it wants to become fully British, ending a 114-year relationship with the Netherlands.
If the new plan is implemented, the company will move its tax residency to the United Kingdom, and end its dual share-structure. It will also have to drop the "Royal Dutch" from its name.
The Dutch outgoing cabinet was informed of the plan on Sunday.
"We are unpleasantly surprised b...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
