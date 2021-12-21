Gift of giving at Xmas? Not unless EU tweaks rules

This season of gifts is a time to reflect on the joy of giving and on the good that we can do for others, wherever they may be; EU and national policymakers would do well to make a New Year's resolution to encourage a growing interest in donating to good causes far from home by extending Europe's single market benefits to philanthropy.
Along with rapid (pre-Covid) growth in international trade and travel, cross-border money flows have boomed this century – unless you want to give it awa...
Thomas Leysen is chairman of the board of governors of Belgium's King Baudouin Foundation. David O'Sullivan is chairman of the governing board of the European Policy Centre and a member of the board of governors of the King Baudouin Foundation.
