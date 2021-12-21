Ad
euobserver
Cross-border money flows have boomed this century – unless you want to give it away (Photo: snorski)

Gift of giving at Xmas? Not unless EU tweaks rules

EU & the World
Opinion
by Thomas Leysen and David O'Sullivan, Brussels,

This season of gifts is a time to reflect on the joy of giving and on the good that we can do for others, wherever they may be; EU and national policymakers would do well to make a New Year's resolution to encourage a growing interest in donating to good causes far from home by extending Europe's single market benefits to philanthropy.

Along with rapid (pre-Covid) growth in international trade and travel, cross-border money flows have boomed this century – unless you want to give it awa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Thomas Leysen is chairman of the board of governors of Belgium's King Baudouin Foundation. David O'Sullivan is chairman of the governing board of the European Policy Centre and a member of the board of governors of the King Baudouin Foundation.

Related articles

Bailout austerity hurts most vulnerable, charity says
Philanthropic foundations push for EU statute
Philanthropy needs protection in stormy times
Charity documents 'human cost' of EU austerity
Cross-border money flows have boomed this century – unless you want to give it away (Photo: snorski)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Thomas Leysen is chairman of the board of governors of Belgium's King Baudouin Foundation. David O'Sullivan is chairman of the governing board of the European Policy Centre and a member of the board of governors of the King Baudouin Foundation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections