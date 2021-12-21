Gift of giving at Xmas? Not unless EU tweaks rules

This season of gifts is a time to reflect on the joy of giving and on the good that we can do for others, wherever they may be; EU and national policymakers would do well to make a New Year's resolution to encourage a growing interest in donating to good causes far from home by extending Europe's single market benefits to philanthropy.

Along with rapid (pre-Covid) growth in international trade and travel, cross-border money flows have boomed this century – unless you want to give it awa...