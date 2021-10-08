Ad
euobserver
Nobel laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai urged Pakistan to show "bold and strong commitment" to protect women's rights in Afghanistan. (Photo: un.org)

Muslim leaders must stop Taliban violating women's rights

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Leaders of Muslim-majority countries must act urgently to stop the Taliban's violation of Afghan women's rights.

For almost two months, leaders of Muslim-majority states have looked the other way while the Taliban ride roughshod over women's access to education, jobs, and health-care.

Despite earlier hopes - frail as they were - the Taliban have not clarified statements that women will be allowed to work "within the framework of Islamic law".

Girls face an effective ban on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Related articles

Time to deliver: Afghanistan is test of Europe's promises
EU's Afghan diplomacy proposal runs into trouble
EU 'stands by Afghans' but wants most kept away
Nobel laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai urged Pakistan to show "bold and strong commitment" to protect women's rights in Afghanistan. (Photo: un.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections