Muslim leaders must stop Taliban violating women's rights

Leaders of Muslim-majority countries must act urgently to stop the Taliban's violation of Afghan women's rights.

For almost two months, leaders of Muslim-majority states have looked the other way while the Taliban ride roughshod over women's access to education, jobs, and health-care.

Despite earlier hopes - frail as they were - the Taliban have not clarified statements that women will be allowed to work "within the framework of Islamic law".

Girls face an effective ban on ...