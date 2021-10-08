Muslim leaders must stop Taliban violating women's rights

Leaders of Muslim-majority countries must act urgently to stop the Taliban's violation of Afghan women's rights.
For almost two months, leaders of Muslim-majority states have looked the other way while the Taliban ride roughshod over women's access to education, jobs, and health-care.
Despite earlier hopes - frail as they were - the Taliban have not clarified statements that women will be allowed to work "within the framework of Islamic law".
Girls face an effective ban on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.