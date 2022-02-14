In cyber-scenario, 'Blueland' cripples European infrastructure

EU diplomats are rehearsing how to handle a fictional but plausible cyber-strike that targets hospitals and power plants across multiple European countries.
In the EU dry run, "Blueland" manages to infiltrate a Finnish firm that produces industrial-systems software for the healthcare and energy sectors.
Finland detects Blueland's attack on 8 January — but, even so, system failures cascade to power plants and hospitals in more than 10 EU countries causing casualties.
By 21 ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
