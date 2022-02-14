In cyber-scenario, 'Blueland' cripples European infrastructure

EU diplomats are rehearsing how to handle a fictional but plausible cyber-strike that targets hospitals and power plants across multiple European countries.

In the EU dry run, "Blueland" manages to infiltrate a Finnish firm that produces industrial-systems software for the healthcare and energy sectors.

Finland detects Blueland's attack on 8 January — but, even so, system failures cascade to power plants and hospitals in more than 10 EU countries causing casualties.

By 21 ...