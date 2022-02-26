Kyiv seeks weapons, as EU nudges toward SWIFT ban

Ukrainians fighting to fend off a Russian assault are asking for weapons shipments including US- and UK-made anti-tank weapons, as EU countries showed signs they are willing to cut themselves off from Russia financially.
The details of Ukraine's requests to Nato are classified so as not to expose gaps in Kyiv's military capabilities — but they include anti-tank and anti-aircraft rockets, small arms and ammunition, according to Ukrainian diplomatic sources.
US-made anti-tank roc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
