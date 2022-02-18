Ramaphosa slams EU for protecting vaccine profits

An African-European summit ended Friday (18 February) on a predictably bitter note, with the European Union continuing to refuse to lift intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines.
African Union leaders, after the two-day summit in Brussels, said an offer by the EU to help Africa build vaccine-manufacturing plants was incomplete without granting Africans the right to duplicate and distribute the vaccines.
"We are talking about the lives of millions rather than the profitab...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.