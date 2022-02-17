EU leaders threaten sanctions amid shelling in Ukraine

An artillery shell hit a kindergarten in east Ukraine and Washington said Russia looked like it was about to attack its neighbour, as EU leaders held a special session to discuss sanctions in Brussels on Thursday (17 February).

The artillery bombardment saw 32 shells rain down on the city of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine-controlled east Ukraine on Thursday morning, Kyiv said.

One of them knocked a hole in kindergarten number 21, narrowly missing a class of pupils, but leaving th...