Ukraine has been fighting a low-intensity war with Russia-controlled forces in east Ukraine for eight years (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU leaders threaten sanctions amid shelling in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An artillery shell hit a kindergarten in east Ukraine and Washington said Russia looked like it was about to attack its neighbour, as EU leaders held a special session to discuss sanctions in Brussels on Thursday (17 February).

The artillery bombardment saw 32 shells rain down on the city of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine-controlled east Ukraine on Thursday morning, Kyiv said.

One of them knocked a hole in kindergarten number 21, narrowly missing a class of pupils, but leaving th...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

