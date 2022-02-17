Ad
euobserver
Armenia troops in Nagorno-Karabakh (Photo: nkrmil.am)

As Ukraine boils, don't forget the other big conflict in the region

EU & the World
Opinion
by David Amiryan, Yerevan/Berlin,

The 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) between Armenia and Azerbaijan that left thousands dead did not put an end to the longest conflict in region.

Active hostilities have largely stopped, given the presence of Russian peacekeepers in NK, following the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement brokered by Moscow.

However, the situation remains far from peaceful. We continue to witness numerous localized incidents, in additi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David Amiryan is the deputy director for programmes at Open Society Foundations-Armenia.

Related articles

Why did the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process just fail?
Armenia 'coup' shows waning of EU star in South Caucasus
Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
Armenia troops in Nagorno-Karabakh (Photo: nkrmil.am)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

David Amiryan is the deputy director for programmes at Open Society Foundations-Armenia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections