As Ukraine boils, don't forget the other big conflict in the region

The 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) between Armenia and Azerbaijan that left thousands dead did not put an end to the longest conflict in region.
Active hostilities have largely stopped, given the presence of Russian peacekeepers in NK, following the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement brokered by Moscow.
However, the situation remains far from peaceful. We continue to witness numerous localized incidents, in additi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
David Amiryan is the deputy director for programmes at Open Society Foundations-Armenia.
David Amiryan is the deputy director for programmes at Open Society Foundations-Armenia.