EU backs gas as 'green' amid energy supply concerns

The European Commission on Wednesday (2 February) unveiled plans to include gas in its new guidelines for clean and sustainable finance — a move that responds to the bloc's environmental goals and the dramatic rise in energy security concerns.
The so-called EU taxonomy will see certain investments in gas and nuclear included in the category of "transitional economic activities."
The commission has insisted that gas has a key role to play in the green transition. But the categori...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
