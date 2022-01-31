Ad
euobserver
Scotland needs better debates on EU relations today and possible EU membership in the future. In their absence, Scotland will continue to fade into the European political background (Photo: Valentina Pop)

For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Anthony Salamone, Edinburgh,

In Edinburgh, the Scottish Parliament still flies the European flag outside. Two years after the UK formally left the EU, it is a reminder of how the majority of people in Scotland feel about Brexit.

While most Scottish politicians remain favourable towards the EU, how they channel that sentiment depends on their constitutional outlook. For those who support Scottish independence, it means, of course, Scotland becoming a separate EU member state.

For those who back the UK union, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm in Edinburgh.

Related articles

EU and UK try to melt ice in post-Brexit talks
Sturgeon in Brussels: Scotland seeks 'legal' referendum vote
How May election could see an independent Scotland by 2023
Scotland needs better debates on EU relations today and possible EU membership in the future. In their absence, Scotland will continue to fade into the European political background (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm in Edinburgh.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections