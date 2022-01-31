For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over

In Edinburgh, the Scottish Parliament still flies the European flag outside. Two years after the UK formally left the EU, it is a reminder of how the majority of people in Scotland feel about Brexit.
While most Scottish politicians remain favourable towards the EU, how they channel that sentiment depends on their constitutional outlook. For those who support Scottish independence, it means, of course, Scotland becoming a separate EU member state.
For those who back the UK union, ...
Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm in Edinburgh.
