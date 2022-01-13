Nato and Russia in talks to reopen embassies

Nato and Russia are in talks to reopen their embassies in Brussels and Moscow amid Western efforts to dial down tension on Ukraine.
Nato has also offered to hold meetings to discuss new rules on military drills and missile deployments in Europe.
But Russia's intentions remained unclear and its troop build-up on Ukraine's borders continued on Wednesday (12 January).
"We have made it clear ... that we [would like to] actually reopen, re-establish, both the Nato office in Mo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.