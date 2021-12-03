Ad
euobserver
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

EU and US tighten screw on Lukashenko

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has blacklisted travel firms and Belarusian officials who helped create the migrant crisis with Poland and Lithuania.

The US also dialled up economic pain on Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, but one dissident warned the sanctions would only make him "angrier".

The EU designated Belavia, Belarus' flagship airline, saying: "Migrants wishing to cross the Union's external border have been flying to Minsk on board flights operated by Belavia from a number of Middle East...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus
My 6-point plan for Belarus, by former Lithuanian PM
Lukashenko's refugee-abuse to see new EU sanctions
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections