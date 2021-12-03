EU and US tighten screw on Lukashenko

The EU has blacklisted travel firms and Belarusian officials who helped create the migrant crisis with Poland and Lithuania.

The US also dialled up economic pain on Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, but one dissident warned the sanctions would only make him "angrier".

The EU designated Belavia, Belarus' flagship airline, saying: "Migrants wishing to cross the Union's external border have been flying to Minsk on board flights operated by Belavia from a number of Middle East...