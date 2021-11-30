Ad
euobserver
Olaf Scholz takes over from Angela Merkel as German chancellor next week (Photo: German Finance Ministry)

Scholz's first job? Work with Poland on Belarus crisis

EU & the World
Opinion
by Hugo Blewett-Mundy, London,

Can the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, create a federal Europe? The French diplomat and one of the founding fathers of the European project, Jean Monnet, wrote that "Europe will be forged in crisis". As Germany enters a new phase in its political history, the European Union faces a fresh foreign policy challenge on its doorstep that will test its credentials as a cohesive organisation.

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, engineered a migration crisis on Poland's easter...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is an MA researcher from the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies specialising in post-Soviet Russia and eastern Europe, and a writer for Lossi 36.

Related articles

Belarus migrant arrivals 'under control', says EU
Too early to 'de-escalate' Belarus crisis, says EU official
Have the Polish people finally had enough?
Poland vs EU - is a compromise possible?
Olaf Scholz takes over from Angela Merkel as German chancellor next week (Photo: German Finance Ministry)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is an MA researcher from the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies specialising in post-Soviet Russia and eastern Europe, and a writer for Lossi 36.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections