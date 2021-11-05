COP26 and the Congo rainforest - a 'Made in Europe' problem

COP26, now underway in Glasgow, will drastically shape our response to the climate crisis. The UN climate summit will also determine the future of the world's second largest rainforest, the Congo Basin. \n \nAfter it was discovered that the Amazon no longer absorbs carbon, the Congo rainforest – soaking up some 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – is arguably one of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Camilla Barungi is an advisor to the Ugandan government, consultant to the United Nations, editor-in-chief of Jaro4ME, and model.
Camilla Barungi is an advisor to the Ugandan government, consultant to the United Nations, editor-in-chief of Jaro4ME, and model.