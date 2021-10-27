Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

Sweden's centre-right MEP Tomas Tobé is facing an uphill battle with fellow European lawmakers on his latest draft on a core asylum and migration bill, which he says aims to break years of political deadlock among member states.
With the European Commission pressing for the adoption of its asylum package, proposed last year, the latest debacle also bodes ill for a parliament seeking a unified negotiating mandate with the Council, repr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
