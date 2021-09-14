Ad
Indonesia is one of the biggest exporters of palm oil, which is used for a variety of products, including biodiesel, shampoos and liquid detergents (Photo: CIFOR)

EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is planning to ask companies selling products in the EU such as palm oil, soya or coffee to prove that they are not contributing to deforestation, a leaked document shows.

As part of its overall climate agenda, the EU aims to curb forest degradation, driven by European consumption of various commodities, with a mixed system of "tiered due diligence".

The new law, expected to be published in December, will be based on a system that will categorise countries...

