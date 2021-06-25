EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law

Frustration with Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán boiled over on Thursday evening (24 June) at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

The latest irritation was a series of amendments on child protection that included measures that the EU Commission and a majority of EU leaders said were discriminatory against LGBTIQ people.

It came after a decade of concerns over democratic backsliding in Hungary, and as the Orbán government often stymied common positions on China, Israel, cli...