Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán at the European Council in May. He is arguing that the controversial legislation is not discriminatory (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Frustration with Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán boiled over on Thursday evening (24 June) at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

The latest irritation was a series of amendments on child protection that included measures that the EU Commission and a majority of EU leaders said were discriminatory against LGBTIQ people.

It came after a decade of concerns over democratic backsliding in Hungary, and as the Orbán government often stymied common positions on China, Israel, cli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures
Hungary passes anti-LGBTIQ bill ahead of 2022 election
Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law
Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán at the European Council in May. He is arguing that the controversial legislation is not discriminatory (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections