Earlier this month, the Trump administration bought more than 500,000 doses of remdesivir for American hospitals (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU secures remdesivir supplies for 30,000 patients

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Wednesday (29 July) that batches of remdesivir, which can help recovery from Covid-19, will be made available to member states plus the UK from early August.

The commission this week signed a €63m contract with the US-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead to address "just immediate needs," after the US left Europe and most of the world without supplies.

Earlier this month, the Trump admi...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.



