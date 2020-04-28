Dutch court forces government to cut emissions

The Dutch government has announced a new package of measures to lower the country's greenhouse gas emissions - in order to comply with a court ruling.

In 2013, the non-profit Dutch environmental foundation Urgenda, on behalf of around 900 citizens, sued the state for the government's failure to take responsibility for the Netherlands' contribution to the climate crisis.

After a seven-year legal battle, the Supreme Court in the Netherlands ruled in December that current climate Dut...