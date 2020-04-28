Ad
euobserver
The Dutch government announced €3bn for new climate initiatives to comply with a landmark court ruling - which forces the government to reduce its greenhouse gas emission by 25 percent by the end of 2020 (Photo: Andrew Griffith)

Dutch court forces government to cut emissions

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Dutch government has announced a new package of measures to lower the country's greenhouse gas emissions - in order to comply with a court ruling.

In 2013, the non-profit Dutch environmental foundation Urgenda, on behalf of around 900 citizens, sued the state for the government's failure to take responsibility for the Netherlands' contribution to the climate crisis.

After a seven-year legal battle, the Supreme Court in the Netherlands ruled in December that current climate Dut...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU alliance calls for green recovery plan
Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?
Dutch case opens new era for climate-change litigation
How pandemic opens doors to green transport industry
The Dutch government announced €3bn for new climate initiatives to comply with a landmark court ruling - which forces the government to reduce its greenhouse gas emission by 25 percent by the end of 2020 (Photo: Andrew Griffith)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections