EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap

The EU Commission aims to combat gender pay gap by asking countries to implement pay transparency measures in a strategy rolled out on Thursday (5 March).
The commission is planning to put forward "binding measures on pay transparency" later this year, after a consultation with employers, employees, and EU member states.
Even though more women graduate from universities, they earn on average 16 percent less than men do and only eight percent of CEOs of the EU's largest companies...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
