euobserver
Commission vice-president Vera Jourova (l) and equality commissioner Helena Dalli announcing the new strategy for the next five years (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission to finally combat gender pay gap

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission aims to combat gender pay gap by asking countries to implement pay transparency measures in a strategy rolled out on Thursday (5 March).

The commission is planning to put forward "binding measures on pay transparency" later this year, after a consultation with employers, employees, and EU member states.

Even though more women graduate from universities, they earn on average 16 percent less than men do and only eight percent of CEOs of the EU's largest companies...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Commission vice-president Vera Jourova (l) and equality commissioner Helena Dalli announcing the new strategy for the next five years (Photo: European Commission)

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

