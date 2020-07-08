The opportunistic peace

I think I can consider myself a European patriot, but I doubt whether this is still the Europe I want to fight for. I doubt even whether this Europe is ready to fight for its future and often think that it prevents countries from waking up to the formidable challenges.
This Europe has become a haze, an ephemeral castle of values that are not defended, of pompous statements that are not put into practice.
It has become a facade of clever slogans and speeches, behind which a gener...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
