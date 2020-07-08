Ad
euobserver
'What do we do with the cheap credit? What has been the impact of a decade of quantitative easing? It has hardly led to the green industrial revolution that we badly needed.'

Column

The opportunistic peace

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

I think I can consider myself a European patriot, but I doubt whether this is still the Europe I want to fight for. I doubt even whether this Europe is ready to fight for its future and often think that it prevents countries from waking up to the formidable challenges.

This Europe has become a haze, an ephemeral castle of values that are not defended, of pompous statements that are not put into practice.

It has become a facade of clever slogans and speeches, behind which a gener...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Related articles

India is waging the wrong war and that's bad for Europe
East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target
It doesn't have to be coronavirus 'or' Green Deal
'What do we do with the cheap credit? What has been the impact of a decade of quantitative easing? It has hardly led to the green industrial revolution that we badly needed.'

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections