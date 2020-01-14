Turkey's tightrope could finally snap in Libya

Turkey has embarked on a neo-Ottoman strategy, aiming to re-establish itself as a regional power.
This involves simultaneously reaping the benefits of Nato membership whilst pursuing an overtly-expansionist foreign policy which has even included a loose partnership with Russia in Syria.
However, with the Dutch having suspended Tu...
Simon Schofield is senior fellow at the Human Security Centre think tank in London, focussing on security and defence.
