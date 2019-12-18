EU reappoints 'fearless' Irish ombudsman

MEPs have tasked Irish woman Emilly O'Reilly to hold EU institutions' feet to the fire for another five years.
"I will help ensure the EU maintains the highest standards in administration, transparency, and ethics. Europeans expect and deserve nothing less," she said after her reappointment as European Ombudsman in a vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday (18 December).
"I will also be holding [European Commission] president [Ursula] von der Leyen to her commitments on ... transparency ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
