EU reappoints 'fearless' Irish ombudsman

MEPs have tasked Irish woman Emilly O'Reilly to hold EU institutions' feet to the fire for another five years.

"I will help ensure the EU maintains the highest standards in administration, transparency, and ethics. Europeans expect and deserve nothing less," she said after her reappointment as European Ombudsman in a vote in Strasbourg on Wednesday (18 December).

"I will also be holding [European Commission] president [Ursula] von der Leyen to her commitments on ... transparency ...