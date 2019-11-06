'Cohesion' countries fight back to defend EU funds

Leaders from the EU's eastern and southern countries on Tuesday (5 November) rejected efforts to cap EU subsidies they receive from the bloc's long-term budget or to attach conditions, they said in a statement.
Sixteen leaders met in Prague in order to defend the EU's cohesion policy, that is planned to be reduced to under 30 percent of the €1.135bn budget proposed by the EU commission in the 2021-27 period.
The 'friends of cohesion' group leaders gathered in Prague as the negot...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
