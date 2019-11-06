Ad
euobserver
Their fear of an American departure is apparently so great that European countries have agreed to work on some Nato planning against China

Column

The last convulsions of the old world order

Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

At a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels in October, only two countries openly criticised Turkey for endangering Europe's security by invading Syria: France and the Netherlands.

Other ministers, according to a detailed report in Le Monde, mostly remained silent. This is interesting: many European governments have sharply condemned Turkey's military operation into Syria, with several countries freezing arms exports to Turkey.

Why do we give Turkey a softer treatment in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Related articles

EU countries to halt arms sales to Turkey
'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey
Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
Their fear of an American departure is apparently so great that European countries have agreed to work on some Nato planning against China

Tags

OpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections