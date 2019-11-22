Hungary's breaches back on EU agenda next month

EU affairs ministers will hold a second hearing on Hungary's possible breach of EU rules and values at their next meeting on 10 December under the Article 7 procedure, Finland's EU presidency said.

Finland's EU ambassador Marja Rislakki was speaking to MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Thursday (21 November) in a debate on Hungary, which is under EU scrutiny for curbing judicial independence, media and academic freedom.

The ministers' meeting will focus on a few key topic...