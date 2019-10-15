Ad
euobserver
The Durmitor national park is meant to be protected by its Unesco status (Photo: Thomas Maluck)

Threat to Unesco park mars Montenegro's EU bid

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Alexander Perović, Podgorica,

"Durmitor, you are the leader of all mountains" - so goes a 1980s song about a spectacular mountain in Montenegro, a Unesco world heritage site, which survived the uncertainties of the last century, but which faces a new threat just as the Western Balkan country moves closer to the EU.

The Black Lake, in the heart of Durmitor national park, narrowly avoided playing host to a sprawling tourist compound - 30 bungalows, an adventure park, a bar, and a restaurant on the lake shore - in Apri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alexander Petrović is director of Ozon, a Montenegrin NGO which is a member of the Coalition for Sustainable Development (KOR).

Related articles

Montenegro opens two EU accession chapters
Nato invites Montenegro to start accession talks
Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
The Durmitor national park is meant to be protected by its Unesco status (Photo: Thomas Maluck)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Alexander Petrović is director of Ozon, a Montenegrin NGO which is a member of the Coalition for Sustainable Development (KOR).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections