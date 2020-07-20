What's behind the sudden political unrest in Bulgaria?

New civil protests in Bulgaria began in early July, angry at the government in Sofia's failure to curb widespread corruption.

"There is a deeply-rooted sense of injustice, of rules only being applied to some and not everyone", said Louisa Slavkova, director of Sofia Platform, an NGO that aims to promote dialogue and civic education.

Demonstrators are demanding prime minister Boyko Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev resign, following a raid on the president's office. Presid...