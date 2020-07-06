Ad
European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen and Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia re-elects PM amid corona downturn

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Croatia's ruling, centre-right party cruised to victory in Sunday's (5 July) election despite concerns about coronavirus and the economy.

"Croatia is facing serious challenges which require from us responsibility, knowledge, and experience. That is exactly what we have offered to the Croatian voters," Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković said at his celebration rally in Zagreb.

"Our victory is not only great, but an obligation," he added, amid an economic slump caused by a fa...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

