Croatia re-elects PM amid corona downturn

Croatia's ruling, centre-right party cruised to victory in Sunday's (5 July) election despite concerns about coronavirus and the economy.

"Croatia is facing serious challenges which require from us responsibility, knowledge, and experience. That is exactly what we have offered to the Croatian voters," Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković said at his celebration rally in Zagreb.

"Our victory is not only great, but an obligation," he added, amid an economic slump caused by a fa...