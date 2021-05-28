Ad
EU leaders discuss the final shape of the EU budget and recovery fund in December. Hungary and Poland held up approval until the very end, over the rule-of-law conditionality (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has started looking into cases of potential breaches of the respect of rule of law - which could trigger the new tool linking EU funds to such adherence, a top commission official said Wednesday (26 May).

Gert Jan Koopman, the director-general of the commission's budget department told MEPs that exchanges with concerned member states, information-gathering, and "case-building" are expected to happen in early autumn.

"That is not yet bringing a case to the counci...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

