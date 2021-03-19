Ad
Finance commissioner Mairead McGuinness said 'there wasn’t sufficient acknowledgement from the UK side' what the protocol on Northern Ireland meant on the ground (Photo: European Commission)

Irish commissioner: UK needs to live up to Northern Ireland deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK needs to implement its agreements with the EU on Northern Ireland, and its consequences need to be acknowledged by London, EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness told a group of journalists on Wednesday (17 March).

The EU Commission launched legalaction against the British government on Monday for what it said was a breach in the EU-UK agreement, after London unilaterally decided to extend a transition period for applying new rules,...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

