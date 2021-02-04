EU's fringe countries in struggle to get vaccines

While in most of the EU the vaccination campaign is underway and frontline workers are already scheduled to receive a second dose, some non-EU countries have yet to get even a single Covid-19 vaccine.

Ukraine



Ukraine had concluded zero supply contracts by the start of 2021.

Although healthcare ministerial officials recently offered up some promises that Ukraine might receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in late February, the country's 40 million inhabitants will ...