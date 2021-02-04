Ad
euobserver
Moldova, the poorest country in Europe, does not expect to get any vaccines before the end of February (Photo: Republic of Moldova health ministry/Facebook)

EU's fringe countries in struggle to get vaccines

Health & Society
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

While in most of the EU the vaccination campaign is underway and frontline workers are already scheduled to receive a second dose, some non-EU countries have yet to get even a single Covid-19 vaccine.

Ukraine

\nUkraine had concluded zero supply contracts by the start of 2021.

Although healthcare ministerial officials recently offered up some promises that Ukraine might receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in late February, the country's 40 million inhabitants will ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Moldova, the poorest country in Europe, does not expect to get any vaccines before the end of February (Photo: Republic of Moldova health ministry/Facebook)

Health & Society

