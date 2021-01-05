EU Commission pushes back on 'slow' vaccine roll-out

The EU Commission on Monday (4 January) pushed back against criticism that it acquired too few vaccines, causing delays in the roll-out of the anti-Covid-19 jabs in European countries.

The EU executive said it signed six contracts with companies working on vaccines, for two billion doses, in recent months - amid uncertainties which vaccine would be ready and approved first.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorised in the EU.

The EU agency, the Eur...