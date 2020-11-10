EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

The EU's administrative watchdog is launching an inquiry into the lack of European Commission oversight on abuses of migrants on the border in Croatia.
The European Ombudsman case on Tuesday (9 November) follows a complaint by Amnesty International against the European Commission.
"For us this is obviously very encouraging because we are really sure it is going to force the European Commission to take its responsibility more seriously," Jelena Sesar, a researcher at Amnesty Intern...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
