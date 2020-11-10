Ad
A detailed image of some of the injuries inflicted on the migrants (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

EU watchdog launches probe on Croat border violence

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's administrative watchdog is launching an inquiry into the lack of European Commission oversight on abuses of migrants on the border in Croatia.

The European Ombudsman case on Tuesday (9 November) follows a complaint by Amnesty International against the European Commission.

"For us this is obviously very encouraging because we are really sure it is going to force the European Commission to take its responsibility more seriously," Jelena Sesar, a researcher at Amnesty Intern...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

