euobserver
EU ministers to meet after sixth weekend of violent arrests in Belarus (Photo: Natalia Rak/Flickr)

Cyprus leaves EU ministers red-faced on Belarus

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers will have nothing to show Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya when they meet her in Brussels on Monday (21 September), as Cyprus continues to block sanctions.

Tikhanovskaya is to have breakfast with the bloc's 27 top diplomats, before they leave her to hold formal deliberations in the EU Council.

The formal EU talks will see ministers discuss the crisis in Belarus, where regime goons beat and jailed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters for th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

