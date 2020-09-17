Ad
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with German chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo: state.gov)

Biden threatens UK trade deal over Brexit shambles

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain's US trade deal is in jeopardy if the UK endangers Northern Ireland peace over Brexit, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said.

"We can't allow the [1998] Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said on Wednesday (16 September).

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period," he added.

Biden spoke o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

