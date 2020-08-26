Ad
Belarus has seen the largest protests in its history since the presidential elections (Photo: Homoatrox)

Belarus 'will not be broken', opposition chief tells MEPs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belarusian presidential challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday (25 August) told MEPs that her opposition organisation is ready to enter into dialogue with authorities in Minsk to resolve the political crisis.

She said the will of the Belarusian people for free elections "will not be broken" by the violent crackdown carried out by authorities loyal to strongman Aleksander Lukashenko.

"Belarus has woken up. We are not the opposition anymore. We are the majority now," Tikhano...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

