Belarus violence goes on, as EU ministers scramble

Police viciously attacked protesters in Minsk and other towns for a fourth night in a row on Wednesday (12 August), as EU ministers confirmed sanctions talks.

A 25-year old man earlier died while in police custody, Belarusian authorities said, marking the third reported death since protests broke out after Sunday's rigged election.

Police also admitted to opening fire on people with live ammunition in the town of Brest.

About 6,000 people have so far been arrested, authorit...