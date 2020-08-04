Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines

EU protection of LGBTI people in Poland has enraged members of the country's ruling elite, who hit back with apocalyptic rhetoric.

"The Polish government should ... defend Polish governors against the illegal actions of the European Commission," Zbigniew Ziobro, Polish justice minister and prosecutor general, said on Monday (3 August).

"LGBTI activists have strong EU financial backing, but despite their hooligan excesses, Miss commissioner Dalli won't spare a thought for taking ...