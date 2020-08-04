Ad
euobserver
'We had warned that a clash of civilisations was coming,' Tomasz Rzymkowski, an MP from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU protection of LGBTI people in Poland has enraged members of the country's ruling elite, who hit back with apocalyptic rhetoric.

"The Polish government should ... defend Polish governors against the illegal actions of the European Commission," Zbigniew Ziobro, Polish justice minister and prosecutor general, said on Monday (3 August).

"LGBTI activists have strong EU financial backing, but despite their hooligan excesses, Miss commissioner Dalli won't spare a thought for taking ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty
Six 'LGBTI-free' Polish cities left out of EU funding
'We had warned that a clash of civilisations was coming,' Tomasz Rzymkowski, an MP from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections