Von der Leyen keen to hire more black EU officials

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to hire more people from racial minorities after meeting anti-racist MEPs on Tuesday (28 July).
Her institution had "not [been] able to create the [right] environment" to attract more diverse staff and "has to change", she said, according to a press release by the European Parliament's anti-racism cross-party group.
"We need to start from the inside of the EU institutions themselves, because if we don't do that, and ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
