Von der Leyen keen to hire more black EU officials

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to hire more people from racial minorities after meeting anti-racist MEPs on Tuesday (28 July).

Her institution had "not [been] able to create the [right] environment" to attract more diverse staff and "has to change", she said, according to a press release by the European Parliament's anti-racism cross-party group.

"We need to start from the inside of the EU institutions themselves, because if we don't do that, and ...