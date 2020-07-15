Ad
Until now, the impact of the European Citizens' Initiative has been modest - with only five initiatives that completed its full cycle (Photo: European Commission)

Good news on the European Citizens' Initiative

by Pedro Silva Pereira, Brussels,

Last week, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Parliament approved temporary measures to allow new deadlines for the verification, examination and collection of signatures for the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI), thus protecting the rights of those who had already submitted initiatives.

This is yet another sign of the importance that the Citizens' Initiative has been gaining in recent years as a participatory instrument for Europeans to influence directly policy maki...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Pedro Silva Pereira is a Portuguese Socialists & Democrats MEP and a vice-president of the European Parliament with the portfolio of European democracy and European citizens' initiative.

