Commission president Ursula von der Leyen argued for large-scale investment under the umbrella of the EU budget (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The next seven-year EU budget should be the core of the European economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday (15 April).

"The next EU budget has to be the European answer to the corona crisis," she told at online press conference, unveiling the bloc's recommendations to member states on how to exit the lockdowns introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"To be able to do that it has to be completely diff...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

